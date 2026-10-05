  • Yemen's military begins 'strategic offensive' on capital Sanaa
  • Saudi-led coalition says 100 jets took part in Sunday offensive and 324 Houthi targets destroyed
  • Yemen government forces claim they seized Dhubab district, overlooking Bab Al Mandeb strait
  • Iranian oil minister resigns
  • US pulls bombers from England base week after five arrested
Updated: October 05, 2026, 10:43 AM