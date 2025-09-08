  • UAE condemns shooting attack in occupied West Bank
  • Spain recalls ambassador to Israel over anti-Semitism row
  • At least 59 killed today in Gaza, including six seeking aid
  • UN chief condemns deadly 'terror attack' in Jerusalem
  • At least 64,522 Palestinians killed and 163,096 wounded in Gaza since war began
Evacuations to France hit by controversy
  • Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023
  • Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar
  • The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry
  • Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017
  • It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan
  • Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries
  • Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France
Updated: September 08, 2025, 4:47 PM