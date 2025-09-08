- UAE condemns shooting attack in occupied West Bank
- Spain recalls ambassador to Israel over anti-Semitism row
- At least 59 killed today in Gaza, including six seeking aid
- UN chief condemns deadly 'terror attack' in Jerusalem
- At least 64,522 Palestinians killed and 163,096 wounded in Gaza since war began
Evacuations to France hit by controversy
- Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023
- Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar
- The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry
- Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017
- It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan
- Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries
- Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France
Updated: September 08, 2025, 4:47 PM`