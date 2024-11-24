Shooting in Amman leaves attacker dead and injures three security officers

Jordan’s security forces shot and killed a gunman in the capital Amman after an exchange of fire on Sunday morning, state media reported.

Three security officers were injured in the shooting in the Rabieh district, where Israel's embassy is located, the official Petra news agency said

“The Public Security Directorate announced that it dealt with an incident of gunfire at a patrol operating in the Rabieh area in the capital, Amman, at dawn on Sunday,” the agency said.

It said security services pursued and surrounded the gunman after he opened fire on a police patrol.

The man “started firing gunshots at the security force, which in turn applied the rules of engagement, which resulted in the killing of the perpetrator”, the agency added.

The report did not identify the attacker or offer a possible motive for his actions.

