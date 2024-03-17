Jordan's King Abdullah II and German leader call for Gaza truce as Rafah attack looms

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah II and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Sunday for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as Israel prepares a ground assault on Rafah and Germany faces questions about its pro-Israeli position in the war.

The leaders met in the Red Sea port city of Aqaba, a day after Germany joined an international air fleet that has been dropping emergency supplies into Gaza from Jordan for the last several weeks.

Mr Scholz told reporters that the international focus is “about ensuring we come to a long-lasting ceasefire” that could avert an Israeli assault on Rafah, the temporary home for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in the war.

“It cannot be that those in Gaza who fled to Rafah are directly threatened by whatever military actions and operations are undertaken there,” Mr Scholz said.

Rafah is also one of the last enclaves of Hamas, which started the war on October 7 with an attack on southern Israel in which 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, where killed.

It was the largest number of Israeli deaths since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, and the worst attack on Jews since six million perished in the Holocaust, an event crucial to the close ties between Germany and Israel.

Mr Scholz repeated an undefined German position that Israel has a right to defend itself in relation to the October 7 attack, but voiced opposition to Israel's declared goal of overrunning Rafah.

A western diplomat who met Israeli officials last week said that Isreal will go into Rafah regardless of the international pressure not to do so, but declined to predict a date.

The diplomat said a ground assault is the only way to close a border gap through which Hamas could smuggle more weapons from Egypt, on top of the arsenal the group had already smuggled into the enclave

"The Israeli want to reach the border there. They regard Rafah as crucial for sealing off Gaza and lessen the possibility of an October 7 repeat," he said on condition of anonymity.

More than 31,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations since October and 73,676 have been injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry on Sunday.

The Middle East, and the larger Muslim world, is an important market for German exports. But there has been broad boycott of western goods in Jordan and other countries the Middle East since the war began.

The Royal Palace said that King Abdullah discussed with Mr Scholz the “dangerous developments” in Gaza, and affirmed the need for international powers to “move immediately” to push for a ceasefire.

He told Mr Scholz that civilian protection efforts “must be intensified” and enough aid has to reach the enclave in “every possible way”.

Mr Scholz has been urging Israel to improve humanitarian access to Gaza. He left Jordan on Sunday for Israel, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While visiting Berlin last week, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Europe has been “hypocritical” in its empathy with Israel after October 7, while not showing the same degree of sympathy for the suffering of other peoples.

Jordan, which has a 1994 peace treaty with Israel, has carved a role as a base for parachuting aid into Gaza, although the aid drops are widely seen as doing little to solve deep shortages in basic supplies in the enclave.

At least one German aircraft participated in two aid air drops into Gaza in the last 24 hours, the Jordanian military said, along with Jordanian and US aircraft.

The shortage of aid is largely a result of Israeli inspection procedures at the main aid corridor of Rafah, between Egypt and Israel, the same area that has become a centre for displaced Gazans.

But 200 tonnes of food arrived in Gaza by sea on Friday, the first shipment in a new aid route to the Gaza Strip, devastated by five months of war.

The exact timing of the departure of a second supply ship bound for Gaza remains unknown ahead of poor weather in Cyprus, a charity involved in the maritime aid flow said on Saturday.