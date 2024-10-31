  • Lebanese PM hopes for Israel ceasefire in 'coming hours or days'
  • Doctors Without Borders condemns UNRWA ban as Arab League holds emergency meeting
  • IMF regional director warns of 'dire situation' in Palestine and Lebanon
  • Saudi Arabia to host summit on 'Israeli aggression' in Gaza and Lebanon
  • Unifil says villages in southern Lebanon 'completely destroyed'
  • Hezbollah will continue with its war plan, new leader says
  • UAE sends fifth aid ship to Gaza
  • At least 43,163 killed in Gaza and 2,792 in Lebanon since October 7, 2023