- Lebanese PM hopes for Israel ceasefire in 'coming hours or days'
- Doctors Without Borders condemns UNRWA ban as Arab League holds emergency meeting
- IMF regional director warns of 'dire situation' in Palestine and Lebanon
- Saudi Arabia to host summit on 'Israeli aggression' in Gaza and Lebanon
- Unifil says villages in southern Lebanon 'completely destroyed'
- Hezbollah will continue with its war plan, new leader says
- UAE sends fifth aid ship to Gaza
- At least 43,163 killed in Gaza and 2,792 in Lebanon since October 7, 2023