The US was not aware of or involved in Lebanon's pagers blasts, Blinken says

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
The US had no prior knowledge and was not involved in the deadly pagers blasts in Lebanon that killed 12 people, including Hezbollah members, and injured thousands, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
Addressing a news conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the top diplomat called on the parties in the region to refrain from taking any action that would escalate the situation, a thinly veiled reference to Hezbollah, which has blamed Israel for the attack and vowed to avenge it.
“The United States did not know nor was it involved in what happened. We are still gathering the facts,” said Mr Blinken. “All parties must refrain from taking any action that will escalate the situation,” said Mr Blinken, whose country has been a staunch supporter of Israel.
Mr Abdelatty also warned against actions that will worsen the situation following the attack in Lebanon, one of the biggest security breaches and attacks by Israel on its enemy.
At least 2,750 were wounded – mostly in Beirut and its southern suburb of Dahiyeh, but with hundreds also injured in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.
An escalation, said Mr Abdelatty, “will lead to a region wide war that will destroy everything in the region”. Cairo and Washington, he added, were working together to prevent an escalation.
“We in Egypt are convinced that the root cause in this conflict is Israel's aggression in Gaza,” said Mr Abdelatty.
Mr Blinken is in the Middle East for his 10th visit to the region since the Gaza war began 11 months ago
