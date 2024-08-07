Raja Salameh, brother of former Lebanese central bank chief, under investigation in France

Raja Salameh, the brother of Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh, has been placed under investigation in France as part of a corruption probe into the embezzlement of more than $330 million from the bank, a source close to the case confirmed to The National on Wednesday.

Following his hearing last week in Paris, Raja Salameh faces charges including criminal conspiracy, embezzlement of public funds, aggravated breach of trust, corruption, and organised money laundering, AFP reported, and the source confirmed.

He is suspected of having helped Riad Salameh embezzle more than $330 million through a slush fund at the central bank, which was allegedly used to acquire properties in Europe and the US.

Both brothers have denied the allegations.

“It is a crucial but anticipated development. The evasion ends here,” said William Bourdon, one of the lawyers representing the Sherpa association and the Collective Association of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices in Lebanon as civil parties in the case.

“The judicial puzzle of a massive diversion of public resources by a family clan and its allies is nearing completion.”

In February, Raja's son Emile Salameh was charged in France with criminal conspiracy, money laundering, and receiving stolen goods following his interrogation by a financial investigating judge.

Through financial arrangements facilitated by his father, Emile Salameh is suspected of having acquired two apartments in Paris and villas in Lebanon.

The National has previously reported on Raja Salameh’s property holdings in France and the US that are suspected to have been purchased with illicit funds, and suspicious transfers between Raja and Emile Salameh.

Since 2021, French authorities, along with several other EU countries, have been investigating money laundering linked to Lebanon's central bank chief between 1993 and 2023.

In May 2023, France issued an arrest warrant for Riad Salameh following a hearing in Paris. Raja Salameh had failed to appear at his hearing in France in April the same year, citing medical reasons.

France has also put others suspects under formal investigation, including Riad Salameh’s partner Anna Kosakova, Lebanese banker and former minister Marwan Kheireddine, senior BDL adviser Marianne Hoayek and Antoine Gholam, manager of Lebanese auditing firm BDO Semaan.

“Raja Salameh answered all questions put to him by the investigating magistrates, aiming to establish the truth,” his lawyer Karim Beylouni told AFP.

“Raja Salameh denies any wrongdoing, including participation in the alleged misappropriation of public funds. He aims to clear his name and that of his family,” he added.

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

ROUTE TO TITLE Round 1: Beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: Beat Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5

Round 3: Beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2

Round 4: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0

Quarter-final: Beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2

Semi-final: Beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4

Final: Beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2

The specs Engine: 3.6-litre, V6

Transmission: eight-speed auto

Power: 285hp

Torque: 353Nm

Price: Dh159,900

On sale: now

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

Company profile Company name: Fasset

Started: 2019

Founders: Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Daniel Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $2.45 million

Current number of staff: 86

Investment stage: Pre-series B

Investors: Investcorp, Liberty City Ventures, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Primal Capital, Wealthwell Ventures, FHS Capital, VN2 Capital, local family offices

Company Profile Company name: Namara

Started: June 2022

Founder: Mohammed Alnamara

Based: Dubai

Sector: Microfinance

Current number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Family offices



GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 374hp at 5,500-6,500rpm Torque: 500Nm from 1,900-5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.5L/100km Price: from Dh285,000 On sale: from January 2022

The specs Engine: Single front-axle electric motor

Power: 218hp

Torque: 330Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Max touring range: 402km (claimed)

Price: From Dh215,000 (estimate)

On sale: September

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

UPI+facts More+than+2.2+million+Indian+tourists+arrived+in+UAE+in+2023

More+than+3.5+million+Indians+reside+in+UAE

Indian+tourists+can+make+purchases+in+UAE+using+rupee+accounts+in+India+through+QR-code-based+UPI+real-time+payment+systems

Indian+residents+in+UAE+can+use+their+non-resident+NRO+and+NRE+accounts+held+in+Indian+banks+linked+to+a+UAE+mobile+number+for+UPI+transactions

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

The biog Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions. His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges. “If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals. "Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way.” Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef. He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife’s India cooking.

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Almouneer

Started: 2017

Founders: Dr Noha Khater and Rania Kadry

Based: Egypt

Number of staff: 120

Investment: Bootstrapped, with support from Insead and Egyptian government, seed round of

$3.6 million led by Global Ventures



Spec sheet Display: 4.7" Retina HD, 1334 x 750, 625 nits, 1400:1, True Tone, P3

Chip: Apple A15 Bionic, 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Camera: 12MP, f/1.8, 5x digital zoom, Smart HDR, Deep Fusion

Video: 4K+@ 24/30/60fps, full HD+@ 30/60fps, HD+@ 30 fps

Front camera: 7MP, f/2.2, Smart HDR, Deep Fusion; HD video+@ 30fps

Battery: Up to 15 hours video, 50 hours audio; 50% fast charge in 30 minutes with 20W charger; wireless charging

Biometrics: Touch ID

Durability: IP67, dust, water resistant up to 1m for 30 minutes

Price: From Dh1,849

Company profile Company: Zywa

Started: 2021

Founders: Nuha Hashem and Alok Kumar

Based: UAE

Industry: FinTech

Funding size: $3m

Company valuation: $30m

Company Profile Company name: Hoopla

Date started: March 2023

Founder: Jacqueline Perrottet

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Investment required: $500,000

RESULTS 1.45pm: Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winners: Hyde Park, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 2.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 2.45pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Hurry Up, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Shadwell Jebel Ali Mile Group 3 (TB) Dh575,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Blown by Wind, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 3.45pm: Handicap (TB) Dh72,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Mazagran, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh64,000 (D) 1,950m

Winner: Obeyaan, Adrie de Vries, Mujeeb Rehman 4.45pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly.

TWISTERS Director:+Lee+Isaac+Chung Starring:+Glen+Powell,+Daisy+Edgar-Jones,+Anthony+Ramos Rating:+2.5/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)