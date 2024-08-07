Attack on US forces in Iraq could disrupt troop withdrawal negotiations, officials say

Monday's rocket attack on US forces in Iraq could derail negotiations on foreign troop withdrawal from the country, diplomats and officials told The National on Wednesday.

Iraq’s vast Ain Al Asad airbase, mainly run by Iraqi forces, but also hosting a large contingent of US and foreign troops, came under attack late on Monday wounding at least five US army service members and two contractors.

In recent months, Baghdad and Washington have been engaged in serious talks on arranging a departure for American forces from Iraq. However, the talks have been progressing at a slower pace than demanded by the Iran-backed militias, which could be an indication as to why attacks have resumed.

The groups have repeatedly warned that if the Iraqi government fails to agree on the withdrawal of US forces, who lead an international training and advising effort for the Iraqi army, attacks will resume.

“What is important to note is that such an attack counters the own interests of Iraq, in particular with regard to the negotiations on the withdrawal of international troops,” a diplomatic source told The National.

The Iran-backed militias agreed to an unofficial truce early this year, which has generally held despite sporadic attacks on US troops.

“It is irrelevant whether any truce has been broken,” said the diplomat who did not want to be named for security purposes.

The attack comes amid fears of a wider regional escalation between Iran, Lebanon and Israel following the assassinations of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr.

The attack could be “a retaliation to the US strike against Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) on 30 July”, said the diplomat. In addition to having bases throughout Iraq, the PMF operate widely in eastern Syria.

American forces carried out a strike in Iraq in “self defence” last week as regional tensions rose after an Israeli air strike in Beirut that Israel said killed Hezbollah's most senior commander.

The strike inside a base south of Baghdad killed four PMF members, of several that contains several Iran-aligned armed militias.

American officials said the strike targeted militants that the US deemed were looking to launch drones and posed a threat to US and coalition forces.

“We reject any attack from inside or outside Iraq on international bases in Iraq,” said the diplomat.

The latest attack “touches upon the sovereignty of Iraq and only contributes to an escalation of the currently difficult regional security situation”, the diplomat said.

Baghdad said it rejects all “reckless” actions that target Iraqi bases, diplomatic missions, and US-led coalition outposts.

The Iraqi army said “through intelligence and security work, we have obtained important information about the perpetrators of this attack, and they are currently being pursued to bring them to justice. Including leaders, commanders and officers will be held to account”.

It did not mention who was behind the attack.

“We will not accept that Iraq will be used as an arena for settling scores and to be dragged into woes of war and conflict,” it said.

Monday's attack on Ain Al Asad airbase was claimed by a new militia group calling themselves the Revolutionaries. Experts say many of the new militias that have claimed attacks on US forces are simply front organisations for larger, US-sanctioned groups.

Iran-allied groups operating in Iraq include the prominent Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah who have launched several thousand strikes on US personnel in the past.

Diplomats based in the Iraqi capital have been given “repeated reassurance of protection by the Iraqi government and at this point in time we have no reasons to doubt this”, said the diplomat.

