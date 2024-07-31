'How did we get here?': Gazans' pessimism deepens after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Palestinians in Gaza are pessimistic about their future after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.

Saeb Junaid, 29, from northern Gaza's Jabalia camp had lost his home during the war along with 15 members of his family.

He believes that Mr Haniyeh's assassination will have “significant implications” for Israel's war in Gaza, especially when it comes to continuing ceasefire talks.

Mr Junaid said the news came as a shock, especially given its location.

“Iran is a country known for its strength and capabilities. Israel's boldness in carrying out this operation is very high,” he said.

Mohammed Shalaileh, 25, living in Gaza city's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood said he was blindsided by Mr Haniyeh's assassination.

“It was unexpected and surprising. Honestly, we were more expecting the assassination of Yahya Sinwar or military figures, but Haniyeh's assassination was shocking,” he told The National.

Mr Shalaileh said the killing signalled Israel's unwillingness to stop the war in Gaza.

“The assassination might be part of the victory narrative Israel is aiming for – and it could push them to approach negotiations with more leverage than before,” he said.

However, he did believe that Wednesday's events are going to strengthen Palestinian resistance movements and make them more steadfast in their positions.

“Martyrdom is expected”, said 41 year-old Mohammad Issa, who has become forcibly displaced and is now seeking shelter in a relative's home in northern Gaza.

“The assassination is not a simple matter, but every Palestinian expects to be martyred in this war. Hamas certainly anticipated that, after the October 7 operation, its key leaders, both inside and outside the country, would be targeted for assassination because what happened on that day was significant,” he told The National.

People in Gaza not only feel sad, he said, but concerned as well about the future, regardless of what happens abroad.

“The prevailing sentiment is, 'how did we get here?' The news of the assassinations of leaders doesn't affect people much any more because all they care about is that the war ends and that all the suffering, displacement, and death comes to an end.”

ASIAN RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 Results

Hong Kong 52-5 UAE

South Korea 55-5 Malaysia

Malaysia 6-70 Hong Kong

UAE 36-32 South Korea



Fixtures

Friday, June 21, 7.30pm kick-off: UAE v Malaysia

At The Sevens, Dubai (admission is free).

Saturday: Hong Kong v South Korea



The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Kill Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Starring: Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Raghav Juyal Rating: 4.5/5



INDIA'S TOP INFLUENCERS Bhuvan Bam

Instagram followers: 16.1 million

Bhuvan Bam is a 29-year-old comedian and actor from Delhi, who started out with YouTube channel, “BB Ki Vines” in 2015, which propelled the social media star into the limelight and made him sought-after among brands.

Kusha Kapila

Instagram followers: 3.1 million

Kusha Kapila is a fashion editor and actress, who has collaborated with brands including Google. She focuses on sharing light-hearted content and insights into her life as a rising celebrity.

Diipa Khosla

Instagram followers: 1.8 million

Diipa Khosla started out as a social media manager before branching out to become one of India's biggest fashion influencers, with collaborations including MAC Cosmetics.

Komal Pandey

Instagram followers: 1.8 million

Komal Pandey is a fashion influencer who has partnered with more than 100 brands, including Olay and smartphone brand Vivo India.

Nikhil Sharma

Instagram followers: 1.4 million

Nikhil Sharma from Mumbai began his online career through vlogs about his motorcycle trips. He has become a lifestyle influencer and has created his own clothing line.

Source: Hireinfluence, various



COMPANY PROFILE: Name: Envision

Started: 2017

Founders: Karthik Mahadevan and Karthik Kannan

Based: The Netherlands

Sector: Technology/Assistive Technology

Initial investment: $1.5 million

Current number of staff: 20

Investment stage: Seed

Investors: 4impact, ABN Amro, Impact Ventures and group of angels

COMPANY PROFILE Company: Eco Way

Started: December 2023

Founder: Ivan Kroshnyi

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Electric vehicles

Investors: Bootstrapped with undisclosed funding. Looking to raise funds from outside



The specs Engine: 77kWh 2 motors

Power: 178bhp

Torque: 410Nm

Range: 402km

Price: Dh,150,000 (estimate)

On sale: TBC

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

How it works 1) The liquid nanoclay is a mixture of water and clay that aims to convert desert land to fertile ground 2) Instead of water draining straight through the sand, it apparently helps the soil retain water 3) One application is said to last five years 4) The cost of treatment per hectare (2.4 acres) of desert varies from $7,000 to $10,000 per hectare