Tunisia arrests two implicated in assassination attempt on Libyan PM adviser

Libya’s Ministry of Interior announced in a statement on Wednesday that Tunisian authorities have arrested two people believed to be implicated in the assassination attempt on Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s adviser, Abdulmajid Elmlegta.

“Libyan Minister of Interior, Imad Mustafa Trabelsi, extends his thanks and appreciation to his Tunisian counterpart, Khaled Al Nouri, for the full co-operation in the pursuit and arrest of those wanted by the intelligence services for their implication in the … attempted assassination of Abdulmajid Elmlegta,” the ministry said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

Libya’s Tripoli-based Public Prosecutor’s Office had previously announced in July that security forces were able to thwart an assassination attempt against Mr Elmlegta.

The perpetrators reportedly detonated a car bomb that was placed in his path on Tripoli’s Third Ring Road.

Investigations revealed that four people were implicated, including two members of the National Security Department of Libya’s Intelligence Services.

Libya’s Al Radaa Forces for Countering Terrorism and Organised Crime were initially able to arrest the two main suspects in the assassination attempt.

The remaining two people fled to Tunisia before their arrest this week, thanks to co-ordinated effort between the two neighbouring North African countries, the Arab Criminal Police Office and Interpol.

The Libyan Ministry of Interior also indicated in its statement that it has made an agreement with Tunisian authorities to extradite and hand over the detainees to Libyan authorities.

