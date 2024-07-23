Yemen government and Houthis agree to de-escalate tensions days after Israeli strike

Yemen's internationally recognised government and Houthi rebels agreed on Tuesday to de-escalate tensions following Israel's recent attack on the port of Hodeidah, which has threatened to exacerbate one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

The warring sides agreed to restore outstanding financial issues, said the office of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, in a statement.

The government and the Houthis will cancel “all recent decisions and procedures against banks by both sides and refrain in the future from any similar decisions or procedures”, said the statement.

Yemenia flights will resume between Sanaa and Amman. The number of flights will increase to three a day and daily flights to Cairo and India will also take place.

The two sides will meet “to address the administrative, technical and financial challenges faced by the company”, said the statement. They will also “initiate the convening of meetings to discuss all economic and humanitarian issues based on the road map”, it added.

The agreement follows the first Israeli strike on the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country that took place on Saturday. It was in response to a Houthi drone attack that breached Israel's air defences, killing one person in Tel Aviv the day before.

The port of Hodeidah is Yemen's biggest entry point for fuel imports and international aid for rebel-held areas. The UN has said more than half of the Yemeni population relies on humanitarian assistance.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who are fighting Israel as part of a regional network of groups supported by Tehran, have pledged a "huge" response to the port strikes and threatened to attack Tel Aviv again.

