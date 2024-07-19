Israeli military admits abandoning injured Palestinian found dead days later

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
The Israeli army has admitted that one of its dogs bit a Palestinian man during an operation in Gaza, causing injuries that received "initial medical treatment" from troops before they left him behind when they came under attack.
The army was responding to questions from The National about the death of Mohammed Bahar, a 24-year-old-man with Down syndrome, whose body was found in his family's home in Shujaiya neighbourhood more than a week after the incident.
Mr Bahar's family say he was attacked by the dog as troops surrounded their home on July 3 during what the army described as "significant exchanges of fire" with "Hamas terrorists" in the area.
"As part of the operation against the terrorists, the troops searched buildings using a canine. Inside one of the buildings, the canine detected terrorists and bit an individual," the army said, without specifying if the individual was deemed to be a "terrorist".
Mr Bahar's mother said the dog bit his shoulder and then his arm before troops entered and took her son to another room.
"The troops provided initial medical treatment to that individual in a separate room within the building and urged its family to evacuate the apartment to avoid staying in the combat area," the military said.
Family members told The National they were ordered to leave without being allowed to see Mr Bahar or take him with them, allegations that the Israeli military statement did not address.
It said there exchanges of fire outside with Hamas forces and that a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a tank, causing injuries and a death among their ranks.
"Following the RPG strike, the troops that gave initial medical treatment to the individual who was bitten in the apartment, had to leave to ensure treatment was given to the injured soldiers," it said.
"At this point, the individual likely remained alone in the building."
The military did not specify the nature of Mr Bahar's injuries that would have prevented his family taking him away with them when they were told to leave.
The family told The National that Mr Bahar's body was discovered in the house when one of his brothers was able to return to the area 10 days later.
“He found Mohammed lying on the ground, dead, with his body starting to decompose and with no signs of medical treatment," his sister Sarah said.
The Israeli army statement said it "regrets any harm to civilians during combat operations", and that its dogs were "highly trained and operate to the highest standards".
