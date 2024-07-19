Drone explosion near US mission in Tel Aviv kills one person as Yemen Houthis claim attack

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A drone strike on Tel Aviv hit a house near the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv on Friday, killing one person and marking an unprecedented attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels that could significantly escalate the Gaza war.

This is the first such attack claimed by the heavily armed rebels, and it is expected to set off a new shock for Israel, more than nine months into its ongoing war against the Houthis' ally Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli military said a suspected drone attack hit a central district home to several diplomatic missions without triggering the air raid sirens. Authorities confirmed that the explosion had been caused by “an aerial target.”

The blast left at least one person dead, an Israeli emergency services spokesperson said. A police report had said seven people were lightly injured.

"No sirens were activated," the army said in a statement, adding that the air force had "increased its air patrols in order to protect Israeli airspace".

The blast occurred about 100 meters from the compound of the US Embassy branch office, according to a CNN analysis of open-source satellite imagery of the scene. It was not immediately clear whether the drone was targeting the American mission.

Yemen's Houthis' military spokesperson said the group attacked Tel Aviv with a drone and will continue to target Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war. Yemen is approximately 2,300 kilometers from Israel.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces Air Force, with the help of God Almighty, carried out a qualitative military operation, which consisted of targeting one of the important targets in the occupied Yafa region, known as Tel Aviv," said the spokesperson.

"The operation was carried out with a new drone called Yafa, which is capable of bypassing the enemy's interception systems and being unable to be detected by radars. The operation achieved its goals successfully."

Tel Aviv’s mayor, Ron Huldai, posted on X that the city was on “high alert” after the drone attack and that residents were required to follow emergency instructions. “The war is still here, and it is hard and painful,” he said.

The attack came after a series of Israeli strikes destroyed a three-storey building in southern Lebanon on Thursday night and killed a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces.

Hezbollah and Houthis are part of the Iran-backed network of militant groups in the Middle East, and have been both attacking Israeli targets since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7.

COMPANY PROFILE Company: Eco Way

Started: December 2023

Founder: Ivan Kroshnyi

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Electric vehicles

Investors: Bootstrapped with undisclosed funding. Looking to raise funds from outside



COMPANY PROFILE Company name: OneOrder

Started: March 2022

Founders: Tamer Amer and Karim Maurice

Based: Cairo

Number of staff: 82

Investment stage: Series A

Getting there

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Ukraine 2 (Yaremchuk 06', Yarmolenko 27') Portugal 1 (Ronaldo 72' pen)

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

COMPANY PROFILE Name: SmartCrowd

Started: 2018

Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech / PropTech

Initial investment: $650,000

Current number of staff: 35

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

EMIRATES'S REVISED A350 DEPLOYMENT SCHEDULE Edinburgh: November 4 (unchanged) Bahrain: November 15 (from September 15); second daily service from January 1 Kuwait: November 15 (from September 16) Mumbai: January 1 (from October 27) Ahmedabad: January 1 (from October 27) Colombo: January 2 (from January 1) Muscat: March 1 (from December 1) Lyon: March 1 (from December 1) Bologna: March 1 (from December 1) Source: Emirates

A Little to the Left Developer: Max Inferno

Consoles: PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6

Power: 456hp at 5,000rpm

Torque: 691Nm at 3,500rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 14.6L/100km

Price: from Dh349,545

On sale: now