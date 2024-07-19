Video grab of Tel Aviv blast, caused by suspected drone attack
Video grab of Tel Aviv blast, caused by suspected drone attack

Drone explosion near US mission in Tel Aviv kills one person as Yemen Houthis claim attack

Attack hit a central district home to several diplomatic missions

19 July, 2024

A drone strike on Tel Aviv hit a house near the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv on Friday, killing one person and marking an unprecedented attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels that could significantly escalate the Gaza war.

This is the first such attack claimed by the heavily armed rebels, and it is expected to set off a new shock for Israel, more than nine months into its ongoing war against the Houthis' ally Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli military said a suspected drone attack hit a central district home to several diplomatic missions without triggering the air raid sirens. Authorities confirmed that the explosion had been caused by “an aerial target.”

The blast left at least one person dead, an Israeli emergency services spokesperson said. A police report had said seven people were lightly injured.

"No sirens were activated," the army said in a statement, adding that the air force had "increased its air patrols in order to protect Israeli airspace".

The blast occurred about 100 meters from the compound of the US Embassy branch office, according to a CNN analysis of open-source satellite imagery of the scene. It was not immediately clear whether the drone was targeting the American mission.

Yemen's Houthis' military spokesperson said the group attacked Tel Aviv with a drone and will continue to target Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war. Yemen is approximately 2,300 kilometers from Israel.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces Air Force, with the help of God Almighty, carried out a qualitative military operation, which consisted of targeting one of the important targets in the occupied Yafa region, known as Tel Aviv," said the spokesperson.

"The operation was carried out with a new drone called Yafa, which is capable of bypassing the enemy's interception systems and being unable to be detected by radars. The operation achieved its goals successfully."

Tel Aviv’s mayor, Ron Huldai, posted on X that the city was on “high alert” after the drone attack and that residents were required to follow emergency instructions. “The war is still here, and it is hard and painful,” he said.

The attack came after a series of Israeli strikes destroyed a three-storey building in southern Lebanon on Thursday night and killed a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces.

Hezbollah and Houthis are part of the Iran-backed network of militant groups in the Middle East, and have been both attacking Israeli targets since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7.

Updated: July 19, 2024, 6:05 AM
