Israel-Gaza war live: Fuel shortages 'catastrophic' for Gaza's health services, warns WHO

Lack of adequate fuel is forcing WHO and its partners working in Gaza 'to make impossible choices', says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

  • Death toll from Israeli raid in West Bank's Jenin rises to seven
  • Israel sends Mossad chief to Qatar for Gaza truce talks after Hamas softens stance
  • Turkey's Erdogan hopeful on Gaza ceasefire
  • Hezbollah and Hamas discuss latest developments in Gaza ceasefire talks
  • Pro-Gaza candidates capture seats from Labour as Muslim heartlands revolt
  • Gaza death toll reaches 38,011, with 87,445 injured
Updated: July 05, 2024, 1:38 PM