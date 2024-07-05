Israel-Gaza war live: Fuel shortages 'catastrophic' for Gaza's health services, warns WHO

<p>The World Health Organisation chief has warned that a dire lack of fuel in the Gaza Strip could have a "catastrophic" impact on already devastated health services in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.</p><p>Desperate fuel shortages have been a constant problem in the besieged Palestinian territory, facing intense Israeli bombardment since Hamas's deadly October 7 attack inside Israel sparked the ongoing war.</p><p>"Further disruption to health services is imminent in Gaza due to a severe lack of fuel," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter.</p><p>The UN health agency cautioned that only 90,000 litres of fuel entered Gaza on Wednesday - even as the health sector alone needs 80,000 litres daily.</p><p>This is forcing WHO and its partners working in Gaza "to make impossible choices", he said.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Further disruption to health services is imminent in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gaza?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gaza</a> due to a severe lack of fuel.<br><br>Only 90,000L of fuel entered Gaza yesterday. The health sector alone needs 80,000L daily, forcing the <a href="https://twitter.com/UN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UN</a> - incl. <a href="https://twitter.com/WHO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WHO</a> - and partners to make impossible choices. <a href="https://t.co/XIlvDJj2Xg">pic.twitter.com/XIlvDJj2Xg</a></p>&mdash; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) <a href="https://twitter.com/DrTedros/status/1808978752048934966?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n