Palestinians react, following an Israeli strike near a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still image taken from a video, July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israel-Gaza war live: At least eight killed in morning strikes on Gaza city

Shelling was also reported towards Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza

Israel-Gaza war
  • Hamas says it has sent mediators new 'ideas' on halting Israel war
  • Israeli settlers cut water pipes to village in West Bank
  • US military says it destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Yemen
  • UN slams 'unacceptable' treatment of Palestinian detainees
  • Israel makes largest land grab in West Bank in 30 years, says settlement monitor
  • Hezbollah confirms commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,953 , with 87,266 injured
Updated: July 04, 2024, 7:00 AM