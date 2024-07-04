Israel-Gaza war live: At least eight killed in morning strikes on Gaza city

<p>Israeli strikes killed at least eight people across Gaza city on Thursday morning.</p><p>Four people were killed and eight wounded in a strike on a family home in Al Mashahra district, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. </p><p>Three died and 13 were wounded in a separate strike near a school in the Al Daraj neighbourhood.</p><p>One person was killed and three were wounded in shelling on Al Shujaiya, where thick smoke was reported as Israeli forces blew up several homes.</p><p>Shelling was also reported towards Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, as well as Khan Younis and Rafah.</p>