A satellite image shows U. S. military-run humanitarian aid pier in Gaza before its removal, June 12, 2024.

Israel-Gaza war live: US may not reinstall $320 million Gaza aid pier

The temporary pier was removed from the coast of Gaza due to weather conditions, says the US military

  • Israeli army says it killed militants and located weapons in Shujaiya
  • New Israeli offensive in Gaza city intensifies, forcing Palestinians to flee
  • US military says it destroyed seven drones and vehicle in Yemen
  • Iranian UN mission warns Israel against attack on Lebanon
  • Jordan advises citizens against travelling to Lebanon
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,834, with 86,858 injured
Updated: June 29, 2024, 1:40 PM