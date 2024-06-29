Israel-Gaza war live: US may not reinstall $320 million Gaza aid pier

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/QVRQ3D5I5KEXDF3U6NN6JHJCSU.jpg"><figcaption>Lorries loaded with humanitarian aid arrive at the US-built floating pier off Gaza before reaching the beach on the coast of the Gaza Strip, on June 25, 2024. AP</figcaption></figure></p><p>The US military on Saturday said its temporary&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/05/30/gaza-pier-symbol-chaotic-us-policy/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">pier</a>&nbsp;was removed from the coast of&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Gaza</a>&nbsp;and sent back to the Israeli port of Ashdod because of bad weather and heavy tides.</p><p>Officials said Washington may not reinstall it unless aid deliveries – which had been paused because of&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/06/25/un-tells-israel-to-improve-security-or-it-will-suspend-all-gaza-aid-work/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">security concerns</a>&nbsp;– resume.</p><p>It is the third time the pier has been detached from the shore because of weather conditions and the Pentagon has said there is no planned date for its reconnection.</p><p>“I don’t have a date of when the pier will be reinstalled,” Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, told reporters on Friday. She said aid was still sitting in a storage yard amid warnings by humanitarian groups of&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/25/gaza-palestinian-children-food-hunger-famine/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">famine in Gaza</a>.</p><p>The pier was first anchored to the Gaza coast in mid-May, but was damaged by bad weather later in the month and had to be removed for repairs.</p><p>It was then reattached on June 7, but was moved to Ashdod on June 14 to protect it from forecast high seas – a situation that is now being repeated.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/29/us-removes-gaza-aid-pier-with-no-plans-to-reinstall-it/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Since May 17, more than 8,831 metric tons (over 19.4 million pounds) have been delivered through the maritime corridor for distribution to the people of Gaza by humanitarian organizations. In the last week alone, more than 10 million pounds of aid was delivered to Gaza via the… <a href="https://t.co/VPjaO5ecVd">pic.twitter.com/VPjaO5ecVd</a></p>&mdash; U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) <a href="https://twitter.com/CENTCOM/status/1806849292574892284?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 29, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n