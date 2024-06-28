Iranians begin voting for successor to late president Ebrahim Raisi

Iranians headed to the polls on Friday to elect a successor to president Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash in the north-west of the country in May, alongside the foreign minister and several other officials.

The election is largely viewed as a three-way contest between two hardline candidates, former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian, who advocates a revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran global powers.

The only other candidate in the race is hardliner Mostafa Pourmohammadi, a former justice minister and interior minister. Two other hardline candidates – Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, vice president under Mr Raisi, and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani – withdrew from the contest on Thursday.

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, who will oversee the election, said all polling stations opened at 8am local time. The country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is usually one of the first people to vote.

While Mr Khamenei, 85, is the ultimate authority in state affairs, the presidency has significant influence in Iran's approach to the West, either steering it towards confrontation or diplomacy.

More than 61 million Iranians over the age of 18 are eligible to vote. About 18 million are aged between 18 and 30.

Iranian law requires a candidate to receive more than 50 per cent of the vote to win. If none of the candidates cross that threshold, the top two advance to a run-off a week later.

There has been only one presidential election run-off in Iran's history. That came in 2005, when hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad defeated former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

The latest vote comes about a decade after Iran signed the nuclear deal with global powers including the US and the UK. The agreement collapsed in 2018 and talks aimed at reviving it have failed to achieve progress.

Iranian citizens broadly face crushing economic conditions and the country launched its first direct attack on Israel amid escalating regional tensions. There are also growing concerns over Iran's move to enrich uranium to nearly weapons-grade levels.