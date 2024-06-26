Israel-Gaza war live: Several dead in Israeli strikes on homes across Gaza

<p>The death toll from an Israeli air strike on a house in Beit Lahia has risen to at least 15, as rescuers continue to search for bodies under the rubble. </p><p>More than 40 people were inside the Abu Awad home at the time of the attack, Palestinian media reported.</p><p>Casualties were also reported in attacks across Gaza city – in Al Zeitoun, Sabra and Tal Al Hawa districts – but the exact number was not provided.</p><p>Heavy shelling was also reported in Khan Younis and the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.</p><p>Intense fighting occurred overnight between Hamas and Israeli forces in Rafah, where military tanks are pushing deeper into the southern part of the enclave.</p><p>The Israeli army said its forces killed a Hamas militant responsible for smuggling weapons through the border between Rafah and Egypt.</p>