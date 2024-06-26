Live Blog
Destroyed buildings are pictured in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen near the Gaza coast, June 25, 2024. REUTERS / Amir Cohen

Israel-Gaza war live: Several dead in Israeli strikes on homes across Gaza

Fighting reported between Hamas and Israeli military in Rafah as several arrested amid West Bank violence

READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Israeli strike on house in Beit Lahia kills at least 15
  • Blinken told Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict
  • Erdogan says Turkey stands with Lebanon amid tension with Israel
  • UN tells Israel it will suspend aid operations across Gaza if safety not improved
  • Israel releases footage of strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,718, with 86,377 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
MAP
Updated: June 26, 2024, 10:54 AM