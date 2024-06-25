Israel-Gaza war live: Half a million Gazans face ‘catastrophic' food insecurity

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/WZSHXYKFZXIWUHKOSZNDX7YFUQ.jpg"><figcaption>Displaced children receive food in Khan Younis. The World Food Programme has warned of the growing threat of hunger in southern Gaza. AFP</figcaption></figure>About half a million people in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Gaza</a>&nbsp;face "catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity" as aid deliveries dwindle, a UN-backed report said.</p><p>The latest findings from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, conducted from May 27 to June 4, said about 495,000 people – 22 per cent of the enclave's population – are experiencing the highest level of starvation, known as IPC Phase 5.</p><p>The report said more than 2.1 million people, or<strong>&nbsp;</strong>96 per cent of the population of Gaza, will face high levels of acute food insecurity through to September.</p><p>The UN-backed agency projected previously that famine would occur in northern Gaza&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/03/18/gaza-famine-un-report-warning/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">by the end of May</a>, but it said an increase in food and aid deliveries in March and April "temporarily alleviated conditions in the northern governorates".</p><p>"In this context, the available evidence does not indicate that famine is currently occurring," said the IPC report, released on Tuesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/25/north-gaza-famine-un-ipc/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>