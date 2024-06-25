Live Blog
A boy walks with a jerrycan after filling up with others from a truck loaded with water cisterns in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on June 25, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Half a million Gazans face ‘catastrophic' food insecurity

UN-backed report finds starvation threat looms for 2.1 million people

  • Israel's supreme court says ultra-Orthodox men must serve in military
  • Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to visit Moscow
  • At least 16 people killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza
  • Hamas says Netanyahu truce comments show he doesn’t want deal
  • Israeli October 7 families and survivors sue UNRWA in New York
  • Israel must give details about prison conditions for Gazans, court says
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,658, with 86,237 injured
Updated: June 25, 2024, 2:50 PM