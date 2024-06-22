Live Blog
A picture shows a displacement camp in the al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on June 20, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: 25 killed in Israeli strikes on Mawasi tent camp

At least 50 also wounded in attack, Gaza health officials and rescuers say

  • Israeli strikes on Mawasi tent camp kill at least 25 people
  • US aircraft carrier to leave Red Sea, says Naval Institute
  • Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah targets areas in southern Lebanon
  • US State Department official for Israeli-Palestinian affairs resigns
  • Iran warns Israel-Hezbollah crisis could trigger new regional war
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,431, with 85,653 injured
Updated: June 22, 2024, 7:54 AM