Israel-Gaza war live: 25 killed in Israeli strikes on Mawasi tent camp

<p>Israeli attacks on a tent camp near Rafah have killed at least 25 people and wounded 50, Gaza health officials and rescuers said.</p><p>As tanks entered the western and northern parts of the city, residents said Israeli forces appeared to be trying to complete its capture.</p><p>In Mawasi, western Rafah, the casualty count had risen to 25 dead and 50 wounded, the Health Ministry said.</p><p>Witnesses told rescue workers about shelling in two places, said Ahmed Radwan, spokesman for the civil defence first responders in Rafah.</p>