Video: The mood on Israel’s border with Lebanon as war looms

Mr Shelef’s family are among the more than 60,000 Israelis the government ordered to leave after the beginning of the Israel-Gaza war in October, which led to a sharp increase in cross-border fire with Hezbollah.

Tens of thousands of Lebanese have also been forced from their homes in fear of Israeli strikes on the south of their country.

On Monday, senior US envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Israel to discuss the situation at the border.

Mr Hochstein, who helped to broker the 2022 agreement between Israel and Lebanon that demarcated the maritime boundary between the countries, has held regular meetings with Israeli and Lebanese officials in a bid to stave off a full conflict.