FILE - Displaced Palestinians inspect their tents destroyed by Israel's bombardment, adjunct to an UNRWA facility west of Rafah city, Gaza Strip, on May 28, 2024. A proposed cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas is the latest serious attempt to wind down the war, and while it still faces significant hurdles, negotiations meant to bring it to fruition are ongoing. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi, File)

Israel-Gaza war live: G7 urges Israel to de-escalate and Hamas to accept ceasefire plan

Sustained Israeli offensive will bring further 'disastrous consequences', world leaders say

  • US to impose sanctions on Israeli group over aid convoy attacks, report says
  • Missile barrage fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel, army says
  • US bombs Houthi targets as one sailor missing from merchant ship
  • G7 leaders say UNRWA must be allowed to work unhindered in Gaza
  • US says it will temporarily relocate Gaza aid pier
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,266 with 85,102 injured
Updated: June 15, 2024, 5:38 AM