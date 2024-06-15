Israel-Gaza war live: G7 urges Israel to de-escalate and Hamas to accept ceasefire plan

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/G5QJHBAGQ2UQQIZABGUXYOCOTE.jpg"><figcaption>US President Joe Biden and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia, southern Italy. AP</figcaption></figure>Group of Seven leaders meeting in southern Italy for their annual summit agreed to support ceasefire efforts in Gaza, tackle&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/06/11/conservative-manifesto-rishi-sunak-pins-election-hopes-on-tax-cuts-and-lower-migration/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">illegal migration</a>, toughen the sanctions regime against Russia and boost support for Ukraine, while maintaining a leading role in the climate transition.</p><p>A communique issued on Friday urged Hamas to accept President Joe Biden's&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/06/13/g7-leaders-highlight-concern-over-israel-hezbollah-tension/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">ceasefire proposal</a>&nbsp;and also called on Israel to de-escalate from a “full-scale military offensive” in Rafah. It added the UN Palestinian refugee agency must be allowed to work unhindered in Gaza.</p><p>Pope Francis became the first pontiff&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/14/president-sheikh-mohamed-attends-g7-summit-in-italy/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">to attend the G7</a>&nbsp;which was staged at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Bari, southern Italy. He addressed a special session at the annual summit on the perils and promises of AI.</p><p>The leaders&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/06/14/g7-urges-iran-to-cease-and-reverse-nuclear-activities/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">warned Iran</a>&nbsp;against advancing its nuclear enrichment programme and said they would be ready to enforce new measures if Tehran were to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia.</p><p>After prioritising&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/06/13/g7-leaders-summit-to-focus-on-50bn-loan-to-ukraine-with-frozen-russian-assets/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">support for Ukraine</a>&nbsp;at the opening session, migration was the first topic on the agenda for the summit's second day on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/06/14/g7-leaders-show-solidarity-on-tougher-migration-measures/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>