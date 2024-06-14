Video: Gazan pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims flock to Makkah for the pilgrimage, which this year unfolds in the shadow of war

Ali Gharsan
Makkah, Saudi Arabia
Jun 14, 2024
Powered by automated translation

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has invited 1,000 relatives of Palestinians killed or wounded in Gaza to Makkah to perform Hajj. Under the initiative, a total of 2,000 Palestinians will arrive for the pilgrimage, which officially begins on Friday.

The war in Gaza broke out after Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people, according to Israeli official figures.

The Israeli army then launched a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 37,200 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Updated: June 14, 2024, 6:01 PM
Hajj 2024Gaza
WEEKEND PICKS
More from the national