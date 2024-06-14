Video: Gazan pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has invited 1,000 relatives of Palestinians killed or wounded in Gaza to Makkah to perform Hajj. Under the initiative, a total of 2,000 Palestinians will arrive for the pilgrimage, which officially begins on Friday.

The war in Gaza broke out after Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people, according to Israeli official figures.

The Israeli army then launched a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 37,200 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.