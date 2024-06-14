Live Blog
Israeli inhabitants of the area watch as smoke rises from a fire following strikes from Lebanon, near Qela Alon, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, 13 June 2024, The Israeli army reported on 13 June, that sirens sounded in northern Israel over the past few hours, after approximately 40 projectiles were launched toward the Galilee and Golan Heights area. EPA / ATEF SAFADI

Israel-Gaza war live: One killed and several injured as Israel strikes south Lebanon

Cross-border violence escalates as Israeli strike hits a three-story residential building

  • Casualties as Israel strikes south Lebanon
  • UAE sends 90 tonnes of Gaza aid to Al Arish
  • US says Houthi strike injures mariner in Gulf of Aden
  • Golan Heights and northern Israel hit by 40 rockets
  • Israel backs ceasefire and goal is to get deal done, says White House
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,232 with 85,037 injured
Updated: June 14, 2024, 4:33 AM