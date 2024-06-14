Israel-Gaza war live: One killed and several injured as Israel strikes south Lebanon

<p>A woman was killed and at least seven people were wounded when a major Israeli strike hit a house in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2024/02/27/jouaiya-village-south-lebanon-israel/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(70, 161, 220);">southern Lebanon</a> overnight on Thursday, as hostilities on the border escalated.</p><p>The attack hit a three-storey residential building between the towns of Jannata and Deir Qanoun En Nahr. Hospitals in the area issued a call for blood donations to help the injured, who included women and children.</p><p>Israel has repeatedly launched attacks against Hezbollah since hostilities broke out between Israel and the Lebanese armed group on October 8. Civilians have been killed in the cross-border violence.</p><p>The target of Israel's latest strike was not immediately clear. It comes as the conflict, running in parallel with the war in Gaza, continues to intensify.</p>