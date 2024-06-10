Live Blog
Israeli Minister Benny Gantz addresses the media after his ultimatum to withdraw his centrist party from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency government expired, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 9, 2024. REUTERS / Nir Elias

Israel-Gaza war live: Benny Gantz resigns from Israeli government

Former military chief joined Netanyahu’s government shortly after October 7 Hamas attack

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Ben-Gvir demands to fill Gantz's place in cabinet
  • US urges UN Security Council to vote on backing ceasefire plan
  • Israeli general resigns over October 7 failings
  • 50 malnourished children admitted to Gaza hospital in one week
  • Death toll rises to 274 in Saturday attack on Nuseirat
  • Israeli police arrest dozens as hostage families continue protests
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,084, with 84,494 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
MAP
Updated: June 10, 2024, 3:47 AM