Israel-Gaza war live: Threat to Netanyahu as speculation mounts that Gantz will quit

<p>Israeli war cabinet member Benny&nbsp;Gantz is expected to hold a press conference on Saturday, with Israeli media reporting he is likely to announce his departure from the government.</p><p>Mr Gantz&nbsp;said last month he would resign from the war cabinet if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not approve a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip by June 8.</p><p>His office said Mr Gantz would give a statement to the media at 8.40pm (1740 GMT) on Saturday in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv.</p><p>His centrist National Union Party submitted a bill last week to dissolve the Knesset, Israel's parliament, and hold an early election.</p><p>Mr Gantz&nbsp;is seen as a favourite to form a coalition in the event that Mr Netanyahu's government is brought down and early elections are called.</p><p>Mr Netanyahu is under pressure from far-right coalition partners, who have threatened to quit the government if he goes ahead with a hostage release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden.</p><p>Mr Gantz&nbsp;said this week that returning hostages from Gaza was a "priority".</p>