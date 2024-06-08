Live Blog
Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz arrives to attend a meeting with Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Ben Cardin (not pictured), on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 05 March 2024. Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz has met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and members of the Biden administration at the White House during his trip to the United States capital. Gantz received a rebuke from Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu for his current trip to Washington. EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Israel-Gaza war live: Threat to Netanyahu as speculation mounts that Gantz will quit

Israeli war cabinet member said last month that he would resign from government if post-war plan for Gaza not approved by June 8

  • Israeli war cabinet minister Gantz could quit government on Saturday
  • Eleven killed in Israeli air strikes across Gaza
  • UN blacklists Israel for offences against children in war zones
  • Netanyahu condemns UN’s ‘delusional’ decision to blacklist Israel
  • US military reinstalls pier on Gaza beach after storm damage repairs
  • Gaza death toll reaches 36,731, with 83,530 injured
Updated: June 08, 2024, 7:36 AM