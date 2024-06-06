Live Blog
TOPSHOT - Israeli army battle tanks operate in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on May 29, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the Hamas movement. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Group of nations urges Hamas and Israel to close ceasefire deal

These countries want the immediate release of citizens who were among the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, the statement adds

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Hamas wants Israel to commit to a permanent ceasefire in writing
  • Israeli army launches new air and ground operations in central Gaza
  • Dozens killed and injured in Gaza school housing displaced people
  • Palestinian ambassador received by Irish premier for first time
  • Putin condemns 'total destruction of civilian population' in Gaza
  • Gaza death toll reaches 36,654, with 83,309 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
MAP
Updated: June 06, 2024, 4:54 PM