Israel-Gaza war live: Group of nations urges Hamas and Israel to close ceasefire deal

<p>The US, Britain, Canada, Germany and several other countries have called on Hamas, which rules Gaza, to accept a proposal announced by US President Joe Biden for a permanent&nbsp;ceasefire&nbsp;in the enclave, according to a joint statement.</p><p>The statement also came from the leaders of Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Denmark, France, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain and Thailand, according to the White House.</p><p>"As leaders of countries deeply concerned for the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including many of our own citizens, we fully support the movement towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal now on the table and as outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024," they said in the statement.</p><p>"There is no time to lose. We call on Hamas to close this agreement, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and begin the process of releasing our citizens," they said.</p><p>"At this decisive moment, we call on the leaders of Israel as well as Hamas to make whatever final compromises are necessary to close this deal," they added.</p>