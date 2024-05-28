Ship taking on water after being hit by three missiles in Red Sea

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A ship is taking on water after being hit by three missiles in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, maritime security firm Ambrey said on Tuesday.

The Greek-owned bulk carrier has started listing but is continuing its voyage after being attacked.

The Laax, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was targeted 85km south-west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.

The ship issued a distress call, saying it had sustained damage to the cargo hold and was taking on water.

Greek shipping sources told Reuters the Laax was now heading to the UAE.

The Houthi rebels have yet to comment on the attack. The Iran-backed group, which controls much of southern and central Yemen, has been attacking international shipping in the Red Sea since November.

The Houthis say they carrying out the campaign in support of Palestinians and against Israel's war in Gaza.

The US and UK launched waves of air strikes against Houthis positions in Yemen but they appear to have failed to deter the attacks on ships in the Red Sea, one of the world's most important waterways for trade.

On Tuesday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for an end to attacks on civilian ships in the area after he met his Yemeni counterpart Shayea Mohsen Al Zindani in Beijing.

Mr Wang said China was ready to continue to play a constructive role in the matter, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations said separately on Tuesday that it had received a report of an incident about 57km south-west of Hodeidah.

The ship was hit by missiles and sustained damage, reporting an impact in the water in proximity to the vessel, UKMTO said. The crew were reported safe and the vessel was proceeding to its next port of call.

Most of the attacks launched by the Houthis have failed to sink their targets, with many being repelled by US-led maritime forces stationed in the region.

However, the freighter MV Rubymar sunk in March, after being struck by two Houthi-launched missiles the previous month.

The ship’s cargo of fertiliser is feared to have potentially disastrous ecological consequences in the Red Sea, which is home to a delicate aquatic ecosystem.