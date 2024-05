This Sudanese mother adopted an orphan who lost his family in the ongoing Sudan civil war.

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese have fled to neighbouring Egypt since the outbreak of the war in April 2023. At six million, Sudan hosted the second-highest number of internally displaced people recorded in one country.

The year-long Sudanese civil war, often described as a forgotten crisis, has also pushed 18 million people to the brink of famine.