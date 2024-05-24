Saudi-Israel normalisation deal back in focus in shadow of Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A proposed US-backed deal to normalise ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel gained renewed attention this week - but experts said it is unlikely to be signed without Israel ending its invasion of Gaza.

The administration of President Joe Biden had been pushing for the normalisation as part of a wider regional framework aimed at cementing an alliance opposed to Iran's influence.

Talks appeared to have made progress before the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war in October put plans on hold.

Now, with Washington facing criticism from all sides over its handling of the war, the administration has tried to revive talks.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told American lawmakers that progress had been made in wider talks with Riyadh that are ultimately aimed at normalisation.

The Biden administration wants a legacy, but I don't think Netanyahu wants or needs a deal now Dina Esfandiary, Crisis Group

The likelihood of an agreement for a regional deal involving US security and other guarantees to Riyadh in return for it agreeing to normalise with Israel was met with scepticism by diplomats in the Middle East and other observers.

A deal would be one of the major diplomatic feats of the century.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has been for decades the largest financial supporter of the Palestinians. Its influence in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, is widely felt.

Fatiha Dazi-Heni, a prominent researcher on Gulf security in Paris, said that Mr Blinken’s account of progress in the talks “must be treated with caution", because President Biden "is in search of symbolic victory” ahead of the November elections.

But bilateral security arrangements between the US and Saudi Arabia could be “close and ready to be signed”, Ms Dazi-Heni said.

Two-state solution

Mr Biden “absolutely wants in exchange that Saudi Arabia accepts normalisation with Israel", which the kingdom had tied to a two-state solution, she said.

The Israeli leadership has repeatedly voiced its opposition to the two-state solution, which is the most widely accepted plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict internationally.

Prince Mohammed is after a "total security guarantees” form the US, but he too, "cannot afford to ignore finding a solution for Palestinians”, Ms Dazi-Heni said.

She foresaw a possible compromise under which security arrangements would be signed, and in parallel, Saudi Arabia promises to expand talks with Israel on normalisation without “giving everything to the Biden administration before the elections”.

“I don't see a total arrangement, especially in this terrifying context of the war in Gaza," she said.

The Hamas-led attacks in Israel on October 7 killed 1,200, mostly civilians. Israel’s retaliatory invasion have killed more than 35,700 people, according to local heath officials.

Dina Esfandiary, an adviser to the Crisis Group, said that the US is "soldiering on" with the deal although there is no appetite for it from Israel.

"The Biden administration wants a legacy, but I don't think Netanyahu wants or needs [a deal] now," Ms Esfandiary, said.

"I don't see Israel signing on unless the US puts massive pressure on Israel," she said, adding that such pressure was unlikely.

But Saudi Arabia may have its own reasons to show flexibility.

The Iranian attack on Israel five weeks ago worried US allies in the region because it showcased Tehran's ability to launch a multi-pronged offensive against rivals in the region. A similar Iranian attack against an Arab country would be difficult to defend against without US help.

'Lame duck'

Political scientist Kristian Ulrichsen, who teaches at the Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, said that Mr Blinken "was signalling to the Israeli leadership that the ball is firmly in their court."

"I do not see how the bilateral Saudi-US agreement gains Senate ratification or broader political approval for any defence or nuclear agreement without the Israeli normalisation component," he said.

However, a former Jordanian intelligence officer differed in his view, and said that a deal may have been almost concluded.

Saud Al Sharafat, head of of the Shorufat Centre for the Study of Globalisation and Terrorism in Amman, said that the overall normalisation framework may have been almost concluded, but will not be announced because of Saudi commitments to the Palestinian issue.

"Biden in a way is a lame duck," said Mr Sharafat. "For Saudi Arabia, this deal is a chance that it cannot afford to miss. The Iranian threat is 100 per cent there."