Israel-Gaza war live: ICJ orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive in new ruling on Friday

<p><em>Tim Stickings</em> reports from London:</p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">The International Court of Justice ordered Israel on Friday to stop its attack on Rafah in the south of Gaza.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">By 13 votes to 2 the court said Israel must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah governorate which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that would bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part".</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">Lebanese judge Nawaf Salam said the "exceptionally grave" situation in Gaza required a new order after a request by South Africa for emergency measures in its genocide case against Israel.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">Judges are "not convinced that the evacuation efforts and related measures that Israel affirms to have undertaken" are "sufficient to alleviate the immense risk" to Palestinians in Gaza, Judge Salam said.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">He said Israel "has not provided sufficient information concerning the safety of the population during the evacuation process".</span></p>