Live Blog
Judge Nawaf Salam, president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) presides over the International Court of Justice (ICJ), during a ruling on South Africa's request to order a halt to Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza as part of a larger case brought before the Hague-based court by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands May 24, 2024. REUTERS / Johanna Geron

Israel-Gaza war live: ICJ orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive in new ruling on Friday

Gaza ceasefire negotiations to resume next week in Paris, sources say

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • International Court of Justice orders Israel on Friday to stop its attack on Rafah
  • Gaza ceasefire negotiations will resume next week in Paris
  • Newborn babies at risk as fuel supplies reduce at Al Aqsa hospital, UN says
  • Labour-led UK will play part in two-state peace talks, Starmer says
  • At least 10 killed as Israel attacks Gaza apartment
  • Gaza death toll reaches 35,800, with 80,011 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: May 24, 2024, 2:08 PM