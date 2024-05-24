Live Blog
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People walk down s stairway lit by sunlight seeping through windows, after a partial power cut at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah on May 23, 2024, amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Al Aqsa Hospital issues desperate appeal for fuel

Hundreds of patients at risk as health authorities warn generators could soon stop functioning

  • At least 10 killed as Israel attacks Gaza apartment
  • House Speaker says US Congress will soon host Netanyahu
  • Netanyahu rejects IDF claims of warnings sent before October 7 attack
  • Israel says it will not stop war ahead of ICJ ruling
  • Egypt says it may withdraw as Gaza ceasefire mediator
  • Gaza death toll reaches 35,800, with 80,011 wounded
Updated: May 24, 2024, 4:51 AM