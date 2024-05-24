Israel-Gaza war live: Al Aqsa Hospital issues desperate appeal for fuel

<p>Al Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza has run out of fuel and its generators have stopped working, health authorities in the enclave warned.</p><p>Iyad Al Jabri, medical director at the hospital, said more than 4,000 litres of fuel was required each day to continue operations and care for patients.</p><p>“We have hundreds of patients, including the injured and those that are diagnosed with kidney failure and need electricity for their dialysis treatment,” Mr Al Jabri said.</p><p>“This will stop completely without any fuel."</p><p>The hospital has been hit by complete power outage, including the intensive care unit and surgery rooms, the hospital said.</p><p>In the northern Gaz Strip, Kamal Adwan Hospital said it has stopped operating after the Israeli forces advanced in the surrounding area and fired bullets and shells at the hospital.</p><p>It was the last hospital providing services in northern Gaza after the closure of Al Awda Hospital.</p><p>Patients and medical staff were besieged inside the hospital for several da, and then they were forced to leave the hospital to the west of the Gaza City.</p><p><br></p>