Israel-Gaza war live: Norway, Spain and Ireland recognise state of Palestine

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/Y3FUPFKU2TRFPHMFLO6IU47R2M.jpg"><figcaption>A "Free Palestine" banner hangs near a tent camp at the University of Oslo, Norway, where demonstrators say that the UIO should not have a collaboration project with Israel, May 2, 2024. NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters</figcaption></figure></p><p>Norway will <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/05/22/norway-recognises-palestine/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">recognise an independent Palestinian state</a> in the hope that this will help to bring peace with Israel, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Wednesday.</p><p>Ireland and Spain will also announce the recognition of a Palestinian state, sources said on Wednesday.</p><p>European Union members <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/05/13/recognising-palestine-cant-wait-any-longer-says-slovenias-fm/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Slovenia</a> and Malta have also indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.</p><p>"In the middle of a war, with tens of thousands of dead and injured, we must keep alive the only thing that can provide a safe home for both Israelis and Palestinians: two states that can live in peace with each other," Mr Stoere told a press conference.</p>