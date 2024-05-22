Live Blog
Israel-Gaza war live: Norway, Spain and Ireland recognise state of Palestine

Israel responds by withdrawing ambassadors from Norway and Ireland

  • Israel recalling ambassadors from Ireland and Norway
  • Palestinian ministry says Israel troops kill eight in West Bank raid
  • Netanyahu calls ICC charges 'beyond outrageous' and false
  • New aid routes set up in Gaza after lorries intercepted
  • Ireland to move towards recognising Palestinian state
  • NGOs warn people in Gaza surviving on minimum daily water needs
  • Gaza death toll reaches 35,562, with 79,652 wounded
Updated: May 22, 2024, 7:31 AM