Arab League summit begins in Manama with Gaza war leading agenda

Arab leaders and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will attend the 33rd Arab League summit in Manama on Thursday, with the talks to include a call for an international peace conference to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli crisis.

Leaders and representatives from the 22 Arab League member states, as well as Mr Guterres, will meet at Sakhir Palace, in south Bahrain. The Palestinian crisis and Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip will top the agenda at the summit.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will represent the UAE at the talks.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will also attend and is expected to address the summit. Syrian President Bashar Al Assad is attending the summit for the second time since his country returned to the fold last year.

Israel has launched military operations in Rafah, in southern Gaza, as well as in the north of the enclave. At least 600,000 Palestinians have been driven out of Rafah since the beginning of last week, the UN said. In northern Gaza, Israeli evacuation orders have displaced at least 100,000.

Palestinian issue leads agenda

The National reported previously that the final communique, called the Bahrain declaration, is to include strong actionable clauses to resolve the conflict. Plans are to include an international peace conference begin held in Manama in the coming months, to rebuild international momentum to revive the two-state solution.

An unofficial draft of the final communique, seen by The National, included a clause that would call for the “deployment of international protection and peacekeeping forces affiliated with the United Nations in the occupied Palestinian territory until the two-state solution is implemented”.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is received in Manama by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, diplomatic affairs adviser to the King of Bahrain. BNA

In recent weeks, Arab leaders have rejected western pressure to agree to send troops into Gaza after the conflict.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the country “refuses to be drawn into any plan aimed at providing cover for the Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip”, denouncing comments made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last month, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Arab states would not send troops to Gaza, and will not allow themselves to be tied to the “misery this war has created”.

The draft communique shows the Arab leaders will also “set a time limit for the political process and negotiations” over the introduction of a two-state solution, which will include a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

A poster of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Mamama. He is among the regional leaders set to attend the Arab League summit. AFP

The Sudanese civil war was also included in the draft communique, with calls for "an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, to preserve the national state institutions and the sovereignty of the Sudanese state, alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and prevent external interference that leads to prolonging the crisis, including a threat to regional peace and security”.

The statement will also address the crisis in Syria. Arab leaders will also “reject interference in Syria’s internal affairs and any attempts to bring about demographic changes there”.

Shift in tone

With Mr Guterres in Bahrain, diplomats and observers have noted a shift in the tone of western countries towards the Palestinian crisis, as the Gaza war enters its eighth month.

Ahmed Al Turaifi, an official in Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told The National that a meeting of Arab foreign ministers earlier this week led to the drafting of a final communique that “had to reflect the shift in tone”.

“We recognise as Bahrainis who hold the presidency this year that this summit had to reflect both the aspirations of the Arab people in working collectively to resolve our geopolitical issues in the region at a very sensitive time,” Mr Al Turaifi said.

Bahraini MP Ahmed Al Saloom told The National that the country is aware of the significance of the summit. “The Arab world and streets are expecting a hard-hitting final communique that once and for all places clauses that will force joint action to resolve the Palestinian issue. The final communique that will be released has to reflect that,” he said.