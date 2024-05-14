Gaza's hospitals warn of catastrophe as fuel runs out and borders remain shut

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Gaza's few remaining hospitals have warned they will go out of service unless they receive urgently needed fuel as Israel maintains its blockade of the strip.

Israel's closure of the Rafah border crossing has cut off Gazans from food, fuel and aid while also preventing injured and sick Gazans in dire need of medical assistance from receiving treatment abroad.

“The movement of patients and injured individuals seeking treatment is hindered, and they face the risk of death if they cannot leave Gaza for medical care,” said Ismael Thawabta, the director of the government media office in Gaza.

Most of Gaza's 36 hospitals have been destroyed or are no longer functioning after more than seven months of war in which over 35,100 Palestinians have been killed.

The remaining hospitals are barely functioning and are in urgent need of supplies.

The European Hospital in Rafah announced on Tuesday morning that will go out of service soon if it does not receive fuel.

“Due to the fuel shortage, we regret to inform you that the main generators will stop at 10am,” a statement released by the hospital's administration said.

“We will switch to the lower-capacity generator, meaning that more than 70 per cent of the European Hospital's loads will be disconnected, and entire departments will be affected by the total shutdown.”

Makeshift field hospitals have been set up in the enclave since the outbreak of the war, but they are struggling to cope as Israel expands its military operations in both southern and northern Gaza while preventing aid from entering the enclave.

“The closure of borders leads to a catastrophe affecting 350,000 patients suffering from chronic diseases who require medication and treatment,” Mr Thawabta added.

Last week, medics, patients and displaced people were told to leave Abu Yousef Al Najjar hospital in Rafah.

Hospital director Marwan Al Hams said the facility had been placed in the “red zone” and that staff were threatened with death if they did not comply with Israel's orders to evacuate.

“The Israeli occupation army directly targets hospitals in Rafah, and Israeli forces target anyone moving in the vicinity of the hospital,” Dr Hams said.

Medics treat a Palestinian child injured in an Israeli strike at Al Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza. EPA

A field hospital has been opened in Rafah by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and 11 Red Cross organisations to “help address the overwhelming medical needs” in the overcrowded city.

The 60-bed hospital will provide emergency surgical, obstetric, gynaecological, maternity and paediatric care and an outpatient department, the ICRC said in a statement.

The ICRC warned that it has seen a rise in communicable diseases “which could lead to potential outbreaks”, as well as complications from treatable illnesses.

“Amputations are common, as well as acute respiratory infection, gastrointestinal illness and skin diseases which are spreading rapidly through displaced communities due to a lack of clean water, sanitation and access to food,” the ICRC said.

Other chronic illnesses are also not being treated as patients with life-threatening conditions are being prioritised.

“The ICRC reiterates its call for the protection of medical facilities under international humanitarian law. No patient should be killed while lying in a hospital bed. No doctors, nurses, or any medical professionals should ever die while working to save lives,” the organisation said.