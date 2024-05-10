Israel launches fresh strikes on Gaza as Cairo truce talks stall

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel launched fresh strikes in the Gaza Strip on Friday after negotiators pursuing a stalled truce agreement left talks in Cairo without securing a deal.

Heavy shelling continued all over Gaza while artillery strikes on Rafah, on its southern border with Egypt, claimed several lives, among them children, according to several reports.

Witnesses also reported overnight air strikes and fighting in Jabalya, in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Negotiating teams for Israel and Hamas left Cairo on Thursday evening after what Egyptian hosts described as a “two-day round” of indirect negotiations on the terms of a Gaza truce.

Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip and whose unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel sparked the war there, said its delegation had left for Qatar, home to the Palestinian Islamist group's political leadership.

“The negotiating delegation left Cairo heading to Doha. In practice, the occupation [Israel] rejected the proposal submitted by the mediators and raised objections to it on several central issues,” Hamas said in a message to other Palestinian factions, adding that it stood by the proposal.

“Accordingly, the ball is now completely in the hands of the occupation.”

Hamas had said on Monday that it had accepted a ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators.

Displaced Palestinians arrive in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza, after fleeing from the southern city of Rafah. AP

Egypt has said Hamas and Israel must show “flexibility” if they are to strike a deal for a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange in the seven-month war in the Gaza Strip, according to a foreign ministry statement released on Friday.

The readout of a phone call between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said they both agreed on “the importance of urging the parties to show flexibility and make all the necessary efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement and put an end to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza”.

CIA director William Burns, who is also part of the truce efforts, is due to return to the United States from the Middle East on Friday, the White House said.

“That doesn't mean there aren't still ongoing discussions,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

“We still believe that there's a path forward, but it's going to take some leadership on both sides.”

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote on Friday on a resolution that would grant new “rights and privileges” to Palestine and call on the Security Council to favourably reconsider its request to become the 194th member of the United Nations.

The United States vetoed a widely backed council resolution on April 18 that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for Palestine, a goal the Palestinians have long sought and Israel has worked to prevent. US deputy ambassador to the UN Robert Wood made clear on Thursday that the Biden administration is opposed to the assembly resolution.

Under the UN Charter, prospective members of the United Nations must be “peace-loving”, and the Security Council must recommend their admission to the General Assembly for final approval. Palestine became a UN non-member observer state in 2012.