Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas delegation in Cairo for truce talks

<p><em>Amr Mostafa</em> reports:</p><p>A&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Hamas</a>&nbsp;delegation arrived in Cairo on Saturday to resume talks on a ceasefire deal in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Gaza</a>, after months of negotiations failed to produce a breakthrough, local media has reported.</p><p>Egyptian state-linked Al Qahera News Television quoted a high-ranking source as saying that "there is significant progress in the negotiations" between the Palestinian militant group and Israel, and that the Egyptian mediators have "reached an agreed-upon formula on most points of contention."</p><p>Hamas said late on Friday its delegates were travelling to Cairo in a "positive spirit" after studying the latest truce proposal from Israel.</p><p>"We are determined to secure an agreement in a way that fulfils Palestinians' demands," the group said in a statement.</p>