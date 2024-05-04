Live Blog
Palestinians walk a building destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on May 3, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas delegation in Cairo for truce talks

Militant group said it is 'determined to secure an agreement in a way that fulfils Palestinians' demands'

  • Rafah assault 'could lead to a bloodbath', says WHO chief
  • Israel says it 'will not give in to Erdogan's blackmail and threats'
  • Blinken says Rafah attack would cause damage 'beyond what's acceptable'
  • UN official talks of 'full-blown famine' in northern Gaza
  • Houthis threaten to attack ships in the Mediterranean
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,654, with 77,908 injured
Updated: May 04, 2024, 9:42 AM