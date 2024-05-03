Live Blog
A drone picture of part of a line of trucks waiting on an Egyptian road along the border with Israel, near the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Oren Alon

Israel-Gaza war live: Turkey cuts off trade with Israel over 'worsening tragedy'

Israel's foreign minister accuses Erdogan of breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports

  • Gaza's rebuilding will cost about $40 billion, says UN
  • Hamas to respond to ceasefire proposal before end of week, sources say
  • Gaza pier expected to open in days, says White House
  • Civil defence units are struggling to retrieve more than 10,000 bodies
  • US defends its veto of Palestinian membership in UN
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,596, with 77,816 injured
Updated: May 03, 2024, 3:59 AM