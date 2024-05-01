Sudan complains over closed-door UN Security Council talks

Sudan has complained about a closed-door UN Security Council meeting this week, saying Britain, which is currently leading the negotiations on the war-torn country, altered the agenda and format at the last minute.

Sudan requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council last week to discuss what it called the UAE's alleged support for paramilitary forces battling the Sudanese army. The session sought by Sudan was to have included states currently not represented in the council but the meeting held on Monday was changed to a closed-consultation format, meaning that its representatives could not attend.

“The United Kingdom, which designates itself as a Penholder on Sudan at the Security Council, however, intervened to alter the meeting's agenda and format, transforming it into a discussion on the ‘wider situation in Sudan'," the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it “regrets that Britain is abandoning its moral and political duty as a permanent member of the Security Council and its obligation to address Sudanese issues in the Council”.

Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the UAE had submitted a letter to the Security Council in which it stressed the spread of disinformation and false narratives aims to deflect responsibility and undermine international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, Wam reported.

In a letter to the Security Council last week, Mohamed Abushahab, the UAE’s ambassador to the UN, said his country rejected Sudan's accusations that it backs the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

People injured in fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF receive treatment at a hospital in El Fasher, Sudan. Doctors Without Borders / AFP

“All allegations of the United Arab Emirates’ involvement in any form of aggression or destabilisation in Sudan, or its provision of any military, logistical, financial or political support to any faction in Sudan, are spurious, unfounded, and lack any credible evidence to support them,” Mr Abushahab wrote.

Fighting broke out last April between the Sudanese armed forces, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the RSF, led by Gen Mohamed Dagalo.

The UN estimates between 10,000 and 15,000 people have been killed, and about eight million displaced.

In our letter to the UN Security Council, the UAE unequivocally rejects the baseless allegations made by the Permanent Representative of Sudan. Such claims are spurious and unfounded.



A year into this conflict, the dissemination of disinformation and false narratives only… pic.twitter.com/fBOqmqTUT5 — UAE Mission to the UN (@UAEMissionToUN) April 22, 2024

The UN Security Council on Saturday expressed "deep concern" over escalating fighting in Sudan's North Darfur region and warned against a possible offensive by the RSF and allied militias in El Fasher.

The city is the only one of Darfur region's five state capitals not under RSF control and hosts a large number of refugees.

On Sunday, the UAE called for an end to the fighting and return to dialogue.

“The UAE again calls on all warring parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and to take immediate, decisive measures to de-escalate tensions and prevent Sudan from plunging further into new levels of instability,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.