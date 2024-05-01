Live Blog
TOPSHOT - Tents housing displaced Palestinians are pictured behind barbed wire in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 30, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Rafah assault would be a devastating tragedy, UN chief says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to proceed with an attack on the city 'with or without' a ceasefire

KEY INFO
  • US politicians threaten ICC over war crimes warrants for Israeli officials
  • Military assault on Rafah would be unbearable escalation, UN chief warns
  • Blinken to press Israelis on humanitarian aid
  • ICJ rejects bid to block German arms sales to Israel
  • UAE field hospital offers hope to Gazans in need of prosthetics
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,535, with 77,704 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
Updated: May 01, 2024, 3:20 AM