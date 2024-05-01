Israel-Gaza war live: Rafah assault would be a devastating tragedy, UN chief says

<p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">France's Foreign Minister, Stephane Sejourne, has called on&nbsp;</span>Israel<span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">&nbsp;to make public its position on a proposal that he shared aimed at defusing tension between&nbsp;</span>Israel<span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">&nbsp;and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah.</span></p><p>"I call on&nbsp;Israeli&nbsp;authorities to take a public position on these French plans that will enable us to move to the next stage," Mr Sejourne told Reuters on Tuesday.</p><p>He said earlier in the day that modifications had been put forward to&nbsp;Israel&nbsp;after consultations in Lebanon this week.</p><p>"We have a relationship with Lebanon," Mr Sejourne said before a meeting with&nbsp;Israeli&nbsp;Foreign Minister&nbsp;Israel&nbsp;Katz in Jerusalem.</p><p>On Sunday he met officials including politicians close to Hezbollah. French officials have reported progress in the responses from Lebanese authorities.</p><p>Mr Sejourne said the basis of the proposals was for non-state armed groups to leave south Lebanon and for Lebanon's regular army to be posted there.</p><p>- <em>Reuters</em></p>