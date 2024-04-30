Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas delegation leaves Egypt after intense ceasefire talks

<p>Intelligence from the US and its western allies has indicated a missile or drone strike against Israel by Iran or its proxy groups could happen imminently, Bloomberg reported.</p><p>Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel for a deadly strike on a diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital of Damascus last week.</p><p>“We also want to address the Iranian threat to launch a significant - they’re threatening to launch a significant attack in Israel,” US President Joe Biden said at a press conference on Wednesday.</p><p>The intelligence cited by Bloomberg suggests that military and government targets in Israel could be hit in the next few days.</p>