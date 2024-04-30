Live Blog
A Palestinian woman walks past the rubble of buildings destroyed in previous Israeli bombardments, in Rafah, on April 30 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. AFP

Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas delegation leaves Egypt after intense ceasefire talks

The proposals provide for an initial 3-4-week truce during which up to 30 hostages held by Hamas would be released, sources say

KEY INFO
  • Arab-Islamic-European meeting in Riyadh calls for end to Gaza war
  • Saudi Crown Prince meets Palestine's Abbas in Riyadh
  • Biden holds calls with Egypt and Qatar leaders on potential ceasefire
  • ICC has no jurisdiction over Israel-Gaza war, White House says
  • US finds five Israeli military units committed human rights abuses
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,535, with 77,704 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
Updated: April 30, 2024, 9:13 AM