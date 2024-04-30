Hamas delegation in Qatar for deliberations on Gaza ceasefire

A Hamas delegation was back in Qatar on Tuesday after a day of lengthy and intense talks in Cairo with Egyptian mediators on a new set of proposals to pause the Gaza war, sources told The National.

They said the delegation, led by senior official Khalil Al Haya, left Cairo late on Monday night.

They will consult Hamas leaders in exile in Qatar and inside Gaza before the militant group formulates a final response to the latest proposals, according to the sources.

The new proposals include an initial truce of three to four weeks during which up to 30 hostages held by Hamas would be released in exchange for about 1,000 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, the sources said.

The second phase of the deal would include a four-week truce and the release of more hostages and prisoners. A truce lasting one year or a permanent ceasefire remains undecided. If agreed, it will go into effect in the later stages of the deal.

The sources said Hamas remained adamant that the deal must guarantee a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the unconditional return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in northern and central Gaza as well as the flow of adequate humanitarian aid into the territory.

“Israel is reluctant to commit to a permanent ceasefire and insists that the return of the displaced must be gradual,” said one of the sources.

The war in Gaza, now in its seventh month, was caused by an attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, when the group's fighters killed about 1,200 people and took hostage about another 250.

Israel's response was a devastating campaign of bombardment and ground operations that has to date killed more than 34,500 Palestinians and injured more than twice this number.

The Israeli onslaught also displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents and razed large swathes of built-up areas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday described the new truce terms as “extraordinarily generous”, while the White House asked fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar to increase pressure on Hamas to accept the latest push to halt the war.

US President Joe Biden urged the Egyptian and Qatari leaders in telephone calls on Monday night “to exert all efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas”.

Speaking in Riyadh on his seventh visit to the region since the start of the Gaza war, Mr Blinken underscored the need for Hamas to “decide quickly” on the truce proposal. He told a World Economic Forum special meeting that he was “hopeful that they will make the right decision”.

Also in Riyadh, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said “the proposal has taken into account the positions of both sides”. He added: “We are hopeful.”

Mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the US have been trying to broker a truce in Gaza for months without success. A week-long truce in late November saw the release of about 100 hostages held by Hamas.