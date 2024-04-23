Jordan's King Abdullah meets Kuwait's Emir and calls for more Gaza ceasefire efforts

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday called for more efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza during talks with Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal in Amman, the Jordanian Royal Palace said.

Sheikh Meshal arrived in Amman earlier in the day on an official visit, his first to Jordan since he became Kuwait's ruler at the end of 2023.

The king "affirmed the need to intensify the efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza", during talks between the two men at Basman Palace.

King Abdullah called for "unifing the Arab efforts to confront the disastrous humanitarian situation" in the enclave, according to a palace statement.

The two men also discussed "current developments".

"His Majesty warned about the danger of the latest escalation, which could push the region into a state of insecurity and instability," the statement said, in apparent reference to the recent hostilities between Israel and Iran.

The king and his son, Crown Prince Hussein, received Sheikh Meshal on his arrival at Marka military airport in Amman.

Kuwait employs 64,000 Jordanian expatriate workers and is a main investor in Jordan.

Kuwaiti Finance Minister Anwar Al Mudhaf and Foreign Minister Abdullah Al Yahya are accompanying Sheikh Meshal on the visit.