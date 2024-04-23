Doctors in Gaza resorting to desperate measures due to shortage of supplies

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Doctors in Gaza faced with a drastic shortage of medical supplies have been forced into desperate measures, including reusing materials from dead bodies, doctors and aid officials who returned from a recent trip to the enclave said on Monday.

They painted a dire picture of the medical situation in Gaza, where there are no fully functioning hospitals after 200 days of war in the enclave.

The doctors explained how they had resorted to extracting bone fixators – metal stabilising frames that hold fractured bones together – from dead patients and installing them on living patients.

“Doctors have now started to reuse some medical equipment meant for single use," Medical Aid for Palestinians chief executive Melanie Ward said.

"Doctors are now having to remove [external fixators] from patients who have died and reuse them on living patients. That’s how serious the situation is."

Another doctor, vascular surgeon Dr Mahim Qureshi, said she had to use a clean nappy to cover the wound of a man who had been injured in his leg by Israeli shelling and taken to Al Aqsa Hospital's emergency ward.

"That was the cleanest thing I could find in those minutes to place on his limbs," she said. The man later lost his leg.

A health worker cleans a hospital gurney outside the entrance to the Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Bloomberg

With the absence of clean running water, surgeons are unable even to properly wash their hands between surgical procedures, she added.

Gaza's decimated infrastructure also means that raw sewage and human waste is left untreated and exposed to millions of people seeking refuge in overcrowded areas in Rafah.

"This has direct implications on children having to live in unhygienic and unsanitary conditions with Israeli not having switched on the water supply," said Ms Ward.

"Every single wound we have seen is infected," said oesophageal surgeon Dr Khaled Dawas on a recent visit to Gaza.

With 40 per cent of aid convoys attempting to enter Gaza being returned, and nearly the entire 2.1 million people in Gaza on the brink of famine, the ramifications "are huge" causing a large segment of the population to become "immunocompromised".

More than 34,100 people have been killed and 77,000 wounded since October 7, Gaza's Health Ministry said, adding that thousands remain under rubble.

Last week, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said even if a ceasefire were to come into effect immediately in Gaza, nearly 12,000 people would die as a result of disease in the next six months and 90,000 others would be killed as a result of "secondary impacts" if the conflict escalated further.

Displaced Palestinians line up to fill their containers with water in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Massive displacement is compounding the problem of Palestinians being unable to access medicine and what little remains of the healthcare system.

A staggering number – perhaps 70 per cent of the population – are without adequate shelter, with about 60 per cent of homes either damaged or destroyed.

Many are fearful of returning to their neighbourhoods given the precarious situation.

The UN this month said "up to 1.9 million internally displaced people were either residing in 154 UNRWA shelters or near these shelters."

It added: "Due to the continued escalation of fighting and evacuation orders, some households have moved away from the shelters where they were initially registered."

A camp sheltering displaced Palestinians erected in a school run by UNRWA in Rafah during Ramadan last month. AFP

Vice president of emergencies at the IRC, Bob Kitchen, has worked in the humanitarian sector for 25 years across various conflicts.

"I have never seen another example where two million people are cornered, slaughtered and starved and the world is essentially inert," he said.

Gaza's few functioning hospitals have seen siege-like conditions, with the UN saying that Israeli forces have hampered efforts to "deliver medical supplies, fuel, deploy emergency medical teams, and facilitate the referral of critical patients". Israel says its forces are targeting Hamas fighters in hospitals, a charge health workers and the group deny.

Aid agencies warned the looming Israeli offensive in the southern city of Rafah would be disastrous for civilians.

There would be "no way possible" of Israel carrying out its operation without "human slaughter", Ms Ward said.

"There is no space to move. It would be impossible for them to attack and for it to not be a disaster of epic proportions."