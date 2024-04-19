Israel targets Isfahan airbase in retaliatory air strike on Iran

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel carried out a military strike on Iranian territory on Friday, less than a week after Tehran's rocket and drone barrage, the latest escalation that is stoking fears of a regional war.

Two Israeli and three Iranian officials confirmed the strikes, The New York Times reported.

CNN reported a "senior US official" saying Israel was behind the attack.

Iran state news agency Irna reported a military official in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, Brig Gen Mihan Dost, as saying loud noises heard east of the city were the sound of air defence systems intercepting what he called a "suspicious target" and that no damage was reported in the area.

Iran said it had largely foiled the attack.

Several drones “have been successfully shot down by the country's air defence, there are no reports of a missile attack for now”, Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said on X.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure was not damaged.

“Nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts,” the UN body wrote on X. “IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely.”

Iran's largest nuclear research complex is next to Isfahan. Israel has long warned of the consequences of Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The Fars news agency said “three explosions” were heard near the Shekari military airbase near Isfahan on Friday.

The US had received advance notice of the strike but did not endorse the operation or play any part in its execution, NBC and CNN reported, citing a number of sources and a US official.

Irna said the defences fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to be fired, though people across the area reported hearing explosions.

According to one local Iranian news outlet, explosions were reported in Qahjaverestan, close to Isfahan city and near the 8th Shekhari Airbase and Isfahan Airport.

The semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported the sound of blasts, without elaborating. State TV acknowledged “loud noise” heard in the area.

A senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps was earlier quoted by Irna as saying the country’s nuclear facilities were fully secure.

Iran has its finger on the trigger to fire powerful missiles in response to any attack by Israel, the agency reported, citing Brig Gen Ahmad Haghtalab.

On Saturday, Israel worked with the US and several other nations to block a barrage of 300 missiles and drones.

Israel claimed 99 per cent were stopped before they could inflict serious damage.

Iran said the attack was in response to Israel's bombing of an Iranian consulate building in Damascus on April 1, in which IRGC commanders and other officers were killed.

Fearful of an escalating tit-for-tat scenario that could drag the region into a broader war, the US and other countries have been pushing Israel to moderate its response.