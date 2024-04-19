Iran activates air defence systems as Israeli strike reported

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Iran fired air defence batteries early on Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Citing a US official, ABC News reported that Israel had launched missiles against Iran in retaliation for the April 13 barrage of hundreds of missiles and drones that Tehran fired at Israel.

IRNA said the defences fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing sounds of explosions.

According to one local Iranian news outlet, explosions were reported in Qahjaverestan near the 8th Shekhari Air Base and Isfahan Airport in Iran.

The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported the sound of blasts, without giving a cause. State television acknowledged “loud noise" in the area.

Isfahan is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear programme, the Associated Press reported.

On Saturday, Israel worked with the US and several other nations to block a barrage of 300 missiles and drones. Israel claimed 99 per cent of those projectiles were stopped before they could do serious damage.

Iran said that attack was in response to Israel's bombing of an Iranian consulate building in Damascus on April 1.

Fearful of an escalatory tit-for-tat that could drag the region into a broader war, the US and other countries have been pushing Israel to moderate its response.

CNN cited an unnamed US official as saying Israel had conducted a "limited" strike on Friday morning.

This is a developing story.

Iran's attack on Israel - in pictures