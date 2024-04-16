Overshadowed by Iran's attack, Gaza ceasefire negotiations are stalled

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Gaza ceasefire negotiations are on hold, with no contact of any consequence being made by mediators on one side and Hamas and Israel on the other, two sources told The National on Tuesday.

The months-long on-and-off negotiations have been overshadowed by Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel overnight on Saturday, which caused no casualties and negligible damage, explained the sources.

“There has been no contact in more than 72 hours between American, Egyptian and Qatari mediators and the Israelis or Hamas,” said one of the sources.

“The negotiations have totally stopped and there’s no immediate prospect for their resumption before the end of the continuing Iran-Israel crisis,” he said.

Israel says it will not let the Iran attack go unpunished, but it has yet to say how it intends to retaliate. The US, Israel’s strongest, backer, says it will not be involved in any Israeli response and, together with other world powers, is calling for restraint.

Iran’s attack by dozens of drones and cruise and ballistic missiles was in retaliation for an air strike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 which it blames on Israel. It has signalled that it did not seek further escalation.

The sources said the last negotiations-related contact with Hamas was late on Saturday, just hours before Iran launched its attack, when the group informed mediators from Qatar and Egypt of its rejection of the latest proposals.

The militant group said it continued to stand by its demands that it would not accept a truce or enact a prisoner and hostage swap with Israel unless it’s given guarantees for a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an unconditional return home of Palestinians displaced from their homes in northern Gaza.

Palestinian children carry water as they walk past buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Israel has not publicly commented on the Hamas response, but it has in the past responded to similar demands by saying they were “delusional”. Israel says the war will not end before it has dismantled the governing and military capabilities of Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

The Gaza war, the fifth between Hamas and Israel since 2008, started when fighters from the militant group attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 and kidnapping about 250.

Israel responded with a ferocious bombing campaign that has to date killed more than 33,800 Palestinians, displaced most of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents and razed to the ground large swathes of built-up areas across the tiny but densely packed coastal enclave.