Israel-Gaza war live: Iran will retaliate 'within seconds' against Israeli attack

<p>An Iranian official warned Tehran would retaliate “within seconds” against any Israeli attack, further escalating the war of words between the countries.</p><p>Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said Israel “made a strategic mistake with its attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus”.</p><p>The strike “provided legitimacy for a serious test of the military and defence capability" of Iran, state-run media quoted him as saying.</p><p>If Israel attacks Iran, it “will no longer have 12 days, and the answer they receive will not be measured in days and hours, but in seconds”, he said.</p><p>Tehran said its missile and drone attack against Israel was in retaliation for the strike on the Iranian embassy on April 1.</p><p>On Monday, Israel's Gen Herzi Halevi told soldiers at Nevatim Airbase that Iran's attack "will be met with a response".</p>