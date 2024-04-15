Live Blog
FILE PHOTO: A graphical representation of air traffic shows airspace over Iran and the neighbouring Middle East at 0000 GMT, April 14, 2024. Flightradar24. Com/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT / File Photo

Israel-Gaza war live: Iran's attack revealed its 'malign influence', says UK

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron echoed the US president's suggestion that Israel should take 'the win' of seeing off the attack

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • G7 leaders warn of 'uncontrollable regional escalation'
  • Israel reopens schools and removes restrictions on gatherings
  • Israel urges UN to impose 'all possible sanctions' on Iran
  • UN Secretary General urges 'maximum restraint'
  • Hamas has rejected hostage deal proposal, says Israel
  • Gaza death toll reaches 33,729, with 76,371 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: April 15, 2024, 8:11 AM