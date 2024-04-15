Israel-Gaza war live: Iran's attack revealed its 'malign influence', says UK

<p>Iran’s attack on Israel was an almost total failure and revealed its “malign influence” in the region, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.</p><p>He echoed US President Joe Biden’s suggestion that Israel should take “the win” of seeing off the attack.</p><p>Lord Cameron called for a shift in focus away from escalation after Iran’s attack. He said the response must now “pivot to look at what’s happening in Gaza” to ensure the hostages held by Hamas were released.</p><p>“They’ve been offered a deal that prisoners can be released from Israeli jails in return for some of those hostages and there’ll be a pause in the fighting,” he said.</p><p>“That’s what needs to happen next and that’s what I hope we can focus on.”</p><p>Asked whether Benjamin Netanyahu was a man of “good judgment”, he said the Israeli Prime Minister made mistakes in not allowing more aid into Gaza.</p>