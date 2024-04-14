US, UK and other countries condemn Iran's attack on Israel

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The US, UK and other western countries condemned on Saturday Iran's launching of a drone and missile attack on Israel.

US President Joe Biden said that he has met with his national security team on the issue and that Washington's “commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad”.

I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. pic.twitter.com/kbywnsvmAx — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2024

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said that the US must show its “full resolve” to stand with Israel – though he blamed the Biden administration's “undermining” of Israel and “appeasement” of Iran for contributing to the situation.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the attack “in the strongest terms”.

“Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard,” he said, adding that the UK was working with regional partners to stabilise the situation.

“No one wants to see more bloodshed.”

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps also decried the attack, saying it “serves no benefit other than to further undermine regional security”.

In response to the escalation in the region and in partnership with UK allies, Mr Shapps said that he and the Prime Minister had "authorised the deployment of additional Royal Air Force assets".

France also expressed outrage over the attack, with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne saying: “By deciding on such an unprecedented action, Iran is taking a new step in its destabilising actions and taking the risk of a military escalation.”

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the attack could plunge the region “into chaos”.

Israel's air defence system intercepts projectiles amid an attack by Iran, as seen from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Screengrab from AFPTV / AFP

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the attack an “unprecedented escalation” that is a " grave threat to regional security”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "After supporting Hamas’s brutal October 7 attack, the Iranian regime’s latest actions will further destabilise the region and make lasting peace more difficult."

At the UN, Secretary General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack and called for “an immediate cessation of these hostilities”.

“I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation,” he said.

“I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East.”